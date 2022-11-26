UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria fell to Canton 42-13 in the 1A quarterfinals from Mansion Park.

The Colts trails 34-7 at the half.

On Friday, State College beat North Allegheny 28-7, leading wire-to-wire in their 6A quarterfinal. State High capitalized on four North Allegheny interceptions. Quarterback Finn Furmanek rushed for two scores, while quarterback Owen Yurka rushed for one, and threw another.

In 3A Central advances with a commanding 35-7 win over Grove City. Jeff Hoenstine threw four touchdown passes, three to Eli Lingenfelter in the win.

In 2A, Bishop Guilfoyle lost to Southern Columbia 42-14. Tied at the half, Southern Columbia had too much offense for the defending 1A champion Marauders.