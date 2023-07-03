WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Ligonier Township.

Ligonier Valley Police Department responded to a residence on Gravel Hill Road in Ligonier Township at approximately 3:50 p.m. Sunday, June 2, which led to an officer-involved shooting.

One man died, but his identity has not been released as of this writing.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office said that no officers were injured during the incident.

Westmoreland County Detectives with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.