(The Hill) – The House Oversight Committee on Thursday reached an agreement to obtain former President Trump’s financial records, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) announced.

The agreement would end a yearslong legal battle to obtain Trump’s financial records and require his accounting firm Mazars USA to turn the documents over to the committee.

“After numerous court victories, I am pleased that my Committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump fought for years to hide from Congress,” Maloney said in a statement.

The Oversight Committee launched an investigation into Trump’s finances in 2019 over possible conflicts of interest, inaccurate financial disclosures and violations of emoluments clauses.

After the committee subpoenaed Mazars for the former president’s financial records in March 2019, Trump sued to prevent the accounting firm from releasing the documents.

A federal appeals court ruled in July of this year that the Oversight Committee had the authority to subpoena Trump but required that the committee narrow its request.

“These documents will inform the Committee’s efforts to get to the bottom of former President Trump’s egregious conduct and ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain,” Maloney added.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In a separate lawsuit, a federal appeals court ruled last month that the House Ways and Means Committee was entitled to review Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. That lawsuit is not covered the Oversight Committee’s recent agreement, according to CNBC.