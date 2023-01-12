(WTAJ) — It might be winter but spring will be here before we know it and landowners can already start planning to help wildlife and beyond with tree and shrub seedlings.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery has begun selling seedlings for 2023 to the public.

The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub seedlings for use on state game lands, by Hunter Access cooperators, in the Seedlings for Schools program and by the Game Commission’s conservation partners.

The remaining surplus of seedlings is available to Pa. residents for wildlife food and cover, watershed protection, soil erosion control, and reclaiming disturbed areas such as surface mine sites and utility rights-of-way.

The selection of seedlings changes from year to year due to various variables.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It takes three years to grow conifers and sometimes two years to grow hardwood trees from seed,” explained Brian Stone, manager at Howard Nursery. “Our surplus of conifers and oaks is up even more from last year; and this year we have a very limited supply of persimmon, domestic apple and wild plum.”

Some of the more popular species available this year are white pine, Norway spruce, white cedar, red oak, sawtooth oak, black walnut and crabapple.

The 2023 order form contains a selection of evergreens, deciduous trees and shrubs, most of which are native to Pennsylvania and collected from Pennsylvania sources. The order form lists seedling descriptions, site preferences and benefits.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The order form and information about the seedlings for sale are available by clicking here.