ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to go on an adventure. There are loads of abandoned, “odd,” and just downright cool places you can visit (legally) all year round in Pennsylvania.

From prisons to a town that’s been on “fire” for decades and even an old nuclear engine testing site, Pennsylvania is full of cool places that time — and people — seem to have forgotten.

Let’s take our own little adventure, starting right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Scotia Barrens – Centre County

The Scotia Barrens in Centre County

The Scotia Barrens has been called both a “geological wonder” and a “physical oddity.” It’s what is often referred to as a “frost pocket,” according to Penn State University. It’s a phenomenon that happens when air currents flow down from the ridge tops and get trapped. The special microclimate is usually cooler than surrounding areas but can be hot and dry as well. Some days it may be near freezing in the morning and reach into the 80s during the day. Around 1890, titan of steel, Andrew Carnegie noticed that the iron ore from the Scotia mines were quickly depleted and he lost interest. It was sold and mined until 1911 but then slowly faded into history.

Coburn Railroad Tunnel – Centre County

The Coburn Railroad Tunnel took 50 years from concept to completion. The first train used it in July 1883, according to Centre County records. The tunnel, also called The Beaver Dam Tunnel, was named after Aaronsburg attorney James Coburn, namesake of the railroad village formerly known as the Forks, who helped finance the project. After company mergers and changing hands, in 1976 the tunnel was part of more than 800 miles of tracks that would be abandoned prior to the formation of the Conrail system.

Abandoned nuclear jet engine testing bunkers – Cameron County

The bunkers were in use from 1955-1960 in the heart of the Cold War. They were used to conduct tests to develop nuclear-powered jet engines for the United States Air Force. Once the federal program was canceled, the bunkers were left behind in time. Now they’re just large boxes made of concrete and steel with little slits for windows.

The Salisbury Viaduct – Somerset County

The viaduct is a steel bridge that was actually an engineering achievement for the Western Maryland Railway, but it came at a cost. Six men were killed in 1911 when a crane crashed to the ground while lifting a 14.5-ton girder, according to the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) website. The bridge was built to hold a second track which was never added. The first train crossed in 1912 and it was abandoned in 1975. The GAP website states that it was decked in 1998 for pedestrians and bikes.

Dinkey Shed at 1,000 steps – Huntingdon County

The Dinkey Shed at 1,000 Steps

The 1,000 steps are actually over 1,000 sandstones that were laid in 1936 by miners to travel from the base of the mountain to the quarries near the top, according to a Huntingdon Daily News report. The miners would send quarried rocks on a series of small tracks called a “dinkey.” One of the sheds used still stands along with the 1,000 steps.

The Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike – Bedford County

What if we told you there’s a part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike you’ve probably never been on, or even knew about? Part of the Turnpike in Bedford County that we know now was built in the late 60s and it bypassed a 13-mile-long section of the original Turnpike in 1968. You can find it open to the public, including those in Hollywood. That’s right — movies, shows, music videos, etc… have used the forgotten turnpike and its two tunnels, including the 2009 apocalyptic movie “The Road” starring Vigo Mortensen and Charlize Theron. The “Bloodhound Gang” also filmed a music video there that was featured on MTV.

Lime Kilns at Canoe Creek – Blair County

Lime Kilns at Canoe Creek State Park

Another quarry on the list, the lime kilns at Canoe Creek were fully operational in the early 1900s. The limestone that was mined would be sent to these kilns. Limestone was a raw material used for the production of steel. The company that owned them was even a subsidiary of a Pittsburgh-based steel maker, the Pennsylvania Department of Conversation and Natural Resources says.

The Big Savage Tunnel – Somerset County

Well, well, well… Here we are back at the Great Allegheny Passage, this time for the Big Savage Tunnel. Built in 1921 by the Western Maryland Railway, the 3,291-foot tunnel truly is a marvel in engineering for the time. The tunnel was named after surveyor and inventor Thomas Savage. According to GAP’s website, Savage and a party he was with were stranded in the winter of 1736 and Savage offered himself up as food to save the others. Luckily for Savage, a rescue team was able to find them. The tunnel has since been refurbished for hikers and bicyclists.

Greenwood Furnace – Huntingdon County

Greenwood Furnace at Greenwood Furnace State Park

While Greenwood Furnace is a whole state park, the story behind the area might make you say “Wow.” An entire community flourished for 70 years (1834-1904) around massive furnaces that burned upwards of 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Even at night, the DCNR said it’s believed they burned so bright that people could walk around in the area without needing any other light. The ironmaking community once thrived in the 19th century. Today, it’s a state park with more than 420 acres, including a lake.

Interested in that adventure now?

Those might wet your whistle, so check out these cool places across the rest of the state.

Alvira Bunker – Union County

An entrance at Alvira Bunker

The village of Alvira was seized by the U.S. government in 1942 when the government became concerned with preparing for military conflict after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The residents were kicked out and almost every building was destroyed to build bunkers to house military equipment. The bunkers, and a few small cemeteries, still stand in the abandoned village, according to Only In Your State.

Austin Dam ruins – Potter County

Austin Dam was built in 1909 and called “the dam that could not break,” until it broke. It was built by New York industrialist George Bayless who needed the dam to help create enough water to run a paper mill he was constructing, PA Bucket List explains. Bayless, however, decided to save money by cutting costs and ignoring engineers. The dam broke two years later on Sept. 30, 1911, killing 78 people as the water rushed into the small town of Austin a mile downstream. 110 years later, the remnants remain at Austin Dam Memorial Park.

Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia

Eastern State Penitentiary might be known for its Halloween nights of spooks and scares, but it was once the most expensive prison in the world. It even housed names like the bank robber “Slick Willie” Sutton and Al Capone amongst its 85,000 people history. Eastern State Penitentiary online says that the prison was designed to inspire “true regret” in the hearts of prisoners.

Concrete City – Luzerne County

Concrete City was built in 1911 and consisted of buildings made from — you guessed it — concrete. In 1911, a building with seven rooms was rented for only $8, roughly $233 in 2023, according to Smart Asset’s inflation calculator. Unfortunately, the walls were porous and would even cause resident’s close to freeze in the winter months. The city was abandoned in 1924 and efforts to demolish the development failed. The once coveted and now forgotten buildings still stand to this day.

Kinzua Bridge – McKean County

Kinzua Bridge

A view from the end of Kinzua Bridge

A look at Kinzua Bridge from the remnants below

The Kinzua Bridge sits in the Kinzua Bridge State Park. The bridge was once the longest (2,053 feet) and tallest (301 feet) railroad structure before being partially destroyed by a tornado in 2013. The Kinzua Bridge was revamped and reinvented as the Kinzua Viaduct, providing a sight you have to see to believe. Visitors can stroll 600 feet out and see miles out into the Kinzua Gorge and even straight down through a glass portal that was added at the end of the walkway.

Centralia – Columbia County

Centralia has been on fire for more than 60 years. No, really. The coal mining town was a community of about 2,000 people until 1962. Author of “Fire Underground,” David DeKok, wrote in his book that on May 27, 1962, firefighters set fire to the town landfill to clean it up. The fire managed to spread into an old strip mining pit and slowly spread. Unable to control, residents eventually started to leave. According to centraliapa.org, the Commonwealth enacted eminent domain in 1992, however, residents sued. By 2013 when the lawsuit ended, the last eight residents were allowed to stay as long as they wanted. The town is still burning to this day. It was also an inspiration for the video game Silent Hill.

Camp Michaux – Cumberland County

We’re not sure if we can tell you about Camp Michaux given it was a “secret” POW camp, but World War II is long over so it’s probably safe… The camp was used during the war as a Prisoner Of War (POW) camp where soldiers from the enemy side would be held and interrogated. After the war, the area was used as a church camp until 1972, according to PA Bucket List.

Fountain of Youth – Pittsburgh area

Ponce de Leon didn’t see this one coming as he searched for the fountain of youth. This relic was built just north of Pittsburgh in the 1930s and was meant to resemble ancient Greece with the archway. Youth might come at a cost as signs have been posted that the water is unsafe… a water pump was even broken to prevent people from drinking the water, Only In Your State claims.

Yellow Dog Village – Armstrong County

The Village was built in the early 1900’s after iron and limestone was found in the area. Due to the difficult travel to the mines, mine owners allegedly agreed to build the village under the condition that the workers never unionize. That type of contract is known as a “yellow dog contract,” hence the name of the village. According to UncoveringPA, a large home was built at the top of the hill for the mine manager and everything else was for the workers. The mines closed in the 1950s and the last family leaft the village in 2010. It was all bought in 2014. Now considered a “ghost town,” people can tour the village. You can checkout Yellow Dog Village Tours on Facebook for more information.

Westinghouse Atom Smasher – Pittsburgh

Before the world-renowned Large Hadron Collider, atoms were being smashed together right here in Pennsylvania. The Westinghouse Atom Smasher, found just east of center city Pittsburgh, was a nuclear testing site in the mid-1900s. It was put in place by Westinghouse Electric and currently sits tipped over. While a border (fence) has been placed around it, Uncovering PA says the site is still something to be talked about.