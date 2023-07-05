WARREN Pa. (WTAJ)- A geocache trail is now available in the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) to commemorate the Forest’s 100th year since its establishment.

Trackable ANF Centennial Token

Penn Soil Resource Conservation and Development Council has partnered with ANF to create this trail and encourage the public to explore the Forest in new ways. Twenty-eight caches have been placed across the four counties of the Forest (Elk, Forest, McKean, and Warren) with descriptions available here.

Participants need to register, for free, online to access cache location descriptions along with GPS coordinates.

The Forest Service has provided an Allegheny National Forest Centennial GeoTrial Passport document to log findings. The Service requests that geocachers use this sheet to record each cache’s code word and the date it was found.

Black cherry wood coaster made by Forest Area School District students

If geocachers are able to find twenty caches, five in each of the four counties, they will be able to redeem their codes for commemorative items. To do this, present a GeoTrail Passport document at any ANF office (located in Warren, Bradford, and Marienville) and choose between two items, while supplies last.

Participants are able to redeem codes for either a trackable ANF Centennial Token or a commemorative coaster made of local black cherry wood by Forest Area School District students.

Allegheny National Forest welcomes geocachers to post their adventures on Facebook and tag @AlleghenyNF for a chance to be highlighted on their page. For more information, visit the Penn Soil RC&D website or contact Wes Ramsey, RC&D Executive Director at pennsoilrcd@wcconservation.net. This challenge ends September 24 2024.