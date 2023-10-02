WTAJ – It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn in Pennsylvania, and it’s only going to get better.

With the changing of the season on Sept. 23, Pennsylvanians can already start to see some leaves changing from their bright summer greens into vibrant reds, oranges and yellows.

While this changing process is part of the normal yearly cycle for Pennsylvania, it is actually a somewhat unique event, as eastern and northern North America is one of only three regions in the entire world that supports deciduous forests, or forests whose trees shed their leaves annually. The other two regions are the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe, and Northeastern China and northern Japan. Forests in other regions of the world are tropical or coniferous. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR), Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation, or anywhere else in the world.

Leaves on trees change color depending on the type of tree. Here are some of the most common tree types and colors you may see.

Every year, the DCNR releases a weekly fall foliage report. This report gives a county-by-county breakdown of when you can expect to see leaves begin to change and when the colors will be at their peak.

The DCNR also maintains a map of Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage, outlining many prime locations to find brilliant fall colors throughout the state.

Many of these locations are right around the corner from us!

Bedford County

🍂 Shawnee State Park located in Schellsburg

🍂 Warriors Path State Park located in Saxton

🍂 Blue Knob State Park in Imler

Blair County

🍂 Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg

Cambria County

🍂 Prince Gallitzin State Park in Patton

🍂 Yellow Creek State Park in Ebensburg, spanning into Indiana County

Cameron County

🍂 Sizerville State Park in Emporium

🍂 Sinnemahoning State Park in Austin

Centre County

🍂 Bald Eagle State Park in Howard

🍂 Black Moshannon State Park in Philipsburg

🍂 McCalls Dam State Park in Rebersburg

🍂 Poe Valley State Park in Coburn

🍂 Poe Paddy State Park in Woodward

Clearfield County

🍂 Simon B. Elliott State Park in Penfield

🍂 Parker Dam State Park in Penfield

Elk County

🍂 Clear Creek State Park in Sigel

🍂 Bendigo State Park in Johnsonburg

🍂 Elk State Park in Wilcox

🍂 Elk Country Visitors Center

Huntingdon County

🍂 Spruce Creek in Spruce Creek Township

🍂 Trough Creek State Park in James Creek

🍂 Rothrock State Forest in Huntingdon

🍂 Whipple Dam State Park in Petersburg

🍂 Penn-Roosevelt State Park in Huntingdon

Jefferson County

🍂 Cook Forest State Park which spans across Cameron, Clarion and Forest Counties

Somerset County

🍂 Laurel Hill State Park and Jones Mill Run in Somerset

🍂 Kooser State Park in Somerset

🍂 Laurel Summit State Park, just over the Somerset County border in Rector, Westmoreland County

🍂 Laurel Ridge State Park, a large state park spanning across Cambria, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

Throughout autumn, send your fall foliage photos for a chance to be featured on our social media.

If you do hit the great outdoors this autumn, make sure to send us some pictures of the fall foliage in your area – whether it be at your favorite park, hiking trail or even in your own backyard. Send them to digitalnews@wtajtv.com for a chance to be featured on our social media.