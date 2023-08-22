PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — September is the peak rut season in the Commonwealth and the Pennsylvania Game Commission has cameras set up so that you can get the chance to see some elk.

The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity, as the bugling season heats up. The stream can be accessed on the Game Commission website.

Viewers will get the chance to see not only elk but turkeys, deer, bears and other wildlife through the camera. Elk in the coming weeks will ramp up activity with bulls becoming more vocal and competing with one another for available cows.

“Elk are magnificent animals and the spectacle of their bugling season draws onlookers to the elk range each year, sometimes from hundreds of miles away,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “Witnessing that action, anywhere you go, without having to make a trip, is part of why the Elk Cam so popular. The Game Commission is proud to bring it back for yet another run.”

The Elk Cam is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The best time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.

Male elks can weigh from 600 – 1000 pounds and the female are around 400 – 600 pounds. If you’re looking to go out and see some elk you can always stop by the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.