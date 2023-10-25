PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season is about to begin and the Pa. Game Commission would like to remind the public of the rules and regulations.

The season kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 28 in 19 of Pennsylvania’s 22 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs). Hunters are advised that the three-day Thanksgiving season will run Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Game Commission reminds hunters that no single-projectile firearms may be used in the fall turkey seasons. Hunters may only use shotguns and archery gear. It is also highly recommended the use of fluorescent orange, even though it is no longer required.

How to harvest

During the fall season, any turkey can be harvested, and female turkeys make up over 50% of the fall harvest, according to the Game Commission. Successful fall turkey hunters must tag their birds according to instructions provided on their printed harvest tags supplied with their licenses and then report harvests.

Mentored hunters on under the age of seven may receive, by transfer, a fall turkey tag supplied by their mentor. The turkey must be tagged immediately after harvest and before the turkey is moved. The tag must be securely attached to the leg until the bird is prepared for consumption or mounting.

To report harvests, hunters can visit the Game Commission’s website, call 1-800-838-4431 and follow the prompts or by mailing in a prepaid postcard.

How to handle the harvests

When handling harvested birds, hunters are reminded to:

Have dedicated footwear, clothing and tools that are only used for handling or dressing harvested wild birds

Do not handle or harvest wild birds that appear sick or are found dead

Wear gloves when handling or dressing harvested wild birds

Do not eat, drink or smoke when handling or dressing harvested wild birds

Dress harvested wild birds in the field

Double bag any offal and feathers that will be removed from the field

Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after handling or dressing harvested wild birds

Wash all tools and work surfaces with soap and water after using them, then disinfect with a 10% household bleach solution

Change footwear and clothing before coming in contact with any domestic poultry or pet birds

Any sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.

Sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD or online using the Wildlife Health Survey tool.