HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Streams and lakes across the Commonwealth will be getting stocked with trout throughout the extended fishing season.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced on Thursday that they will be stocking approximately 117,500 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown and Brook Trout across 119 bodies of water.

Stocking will begin the week of Oct. 2 and continue throughout the end of extended trout season, which ends Feb. 19, 2024. Stocking schedules can be accessed online; anglers and stocking volunteers should note that these schedules are subject to change.

PFBC is also reminding anglers of the regulations for extended trout season:

Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately.

Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pa. fishing license and trout permit. 2023 fishing licenses and permits can be purchased online.

During the extended season, the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches.

Extended trout season regulations apply only to designated Stocked Trout Waters and harvest of trout in other waters is prohibited. Information about where these waters are located, as well as information on other regulations, can be found on the PFBC website.

You can also find the best place to fish for a specific type of fish via Pennsylvania’s Best Fishing Waters map or on the FishBoatPA mobile app. These resources also show where fishers and non-fishers are able to find parks featuring easy access shores, boat ramps and amenities such as bathrooms.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Boaters are reminded that while fishing from a boat can be a great way to take in the fall foliage, water temperatures can drop rapidly, presenting added dangers. Anyone on a boat less than 16 feet in length between Nov. 1 to April 30 is required to wear a life jacket. This includes canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. Additional information about boater safety is available through PFBC and boaters are encouraged to brush up on their safety knowledge before hitting the water during the upcoming cold weather months.