(WTAJ)- One of the best ways to beat the heat during the summer is by jumping into a pool or lake.

Below is an in-depth guide on where you can cool off affordably with family and friends.

Bedford County

Shawnee State Park, located at 132 State Park Rd., offers 3,983 acres that offers access to kayaking, swimming, and camping. Operational hours are from dawn to dusk. For more information on events and camping reservations visit their website.

Blair County

Prospect Pool , located at 1201 2nd Avenue, offers water aerobics, senior swim hours, and swim lessons alongside their regular pool operations. The pool’s hours of operation are noon-7:00 p.m. and senior swim hours are 11:00 a.m.-noon. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. More information on programs and admission prices can be found here.

, located at 1201 2nd Avenue, offers water aerobics, senior swim hours, and swim lessons alongside their regular pool operations. The pool’s hours of operation are noon-7:00 p.m. and senior swim hours are 11:00 a.m.-noon. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. More information on programs and admission prices can be found here. Bellwood-Antis Community Pool , located at North 3rd Street, offers a swimming area for all ages as well as basketball hoops and a wide range of activities. Most recently the pool held a Hawaiian Splash night where community members were invited to wear their best Hawaiian shirts and swimsuits. The pool hours are noon-7:00 p.m. and are open all week. More information on upcoming events and admission prices can be found on their Facebook.

, located at North 3rd Street, offers a swimming area for all ages as well as basketball hoops and a wide range of activities. Most recently the pool held a Hawaiian Splash night where community members were invited to wear their best Hawaiian shirts and swimsuits. The pool hours are noon-7:00 p.m. and are open all week. More information on upcoming events and admission prices can be found on their Facebook. Juniata Memorial Spray Park, located at 209 w. 12th Avenue, and offer a spray park for all ages. They encourage the community to hold their parties and special events at the spray park at one of their many pavilions. More information on event and admission prices, as well as hours of operation, can be found here.

Cambria County

Cresson Lions Club Community Swimming Pool

Prince Gallitzin State Park , located in northern Cambria County, offers a swimming area as well as events and activities throughout the months. More information on operation hours and a compiled events list can be found here.

, located in northern Cambria County, offers a swimming area as well as events and activities throughout the months. More information on operation hours and a compiled events list can be found here. Cresson Lions Club Community Swimming Pool , located at 700 Linden Avenue, offers a swimming area for adults and children as well as a small wade pool, slide, and volleyball court. For the entire month of July, the pool will have Friday night swim from 7:00 p.m.-10:00. weather permitting. More information on hours, admission, and activities can be found on their Facebook.

, located at 700 Linden Avenue, offers a swimming area for adults and children as well as a small wade pool, slide, and volleyball court. For the entire month of July, the pool will have Friday night swim from 7:00 p.m.-10:00. weather permitting. More information on hours, admission, and activities can be found on their Facebook. Ebensburg Borough Pool, located at 151 Swimming Pool Rd., offers swimming lessons, pavilion rentals, and have a swim area as well as splash zone area. More information on hours of operation and admission prices can be found here.

Cameron County

Sizerville State Park , located outside of Emporium Pa., offers an array of activities including swimming, camping, hiking, and wildlife watch. The Park also holds an Annual Autumn fest. More information about the fest as well as the park in general can be found here.

, located outside of Emporium Pa., offers an array of activities including swimming, camping, hiking, and wildlife watch. The Park also holds an Annual Autumn fest. More information about the fest as well as the park in general can be found here. Mountain Top Area Pool, located at Nine Park Avenue, is a local pool area with two diving boards and a slide. More information on admission prices and contacts can be found on their Facebook.

Centre County

William L. Welch Community Pool , located on Westerly Parkway, offers swimming lessons, diving lessons, adult scuba lessons, and adult swim meets. Their weekday hours for general swim are 1:00 p.m.-8:00. and more information on their hours can be found here. General information including admission prices and aquatic programs can be found on their website homepage.

, located on Westerly Parkway, offers swimming lessons, diving lessons, adult scuba lessons, and adult swim meets. Their weekday hours for general swim are 1:00 p.m.-8:00. and more information on their hours can be found here. General information including admission prices and aquatic programs can be found on their website homepage. Black Moshannon Lake Beach , located in Phillipsburg Pa., is a smoke-free beach that is also ADA accessible. More information on their hours and activities can be found here.

, located in Phillipsburg Pa., is a smoke-free beach that is also ADA accessible. More information on their hours and activities can be found here. Park Forest Community Pool, located at 2100 School Dr., offers a pool for adults and children, including a kid section. More information on hours and admission prices can be found on their Facebook.

Clearfield County

Clearfield Community Pool , located at 415 Polk Street, offers a swim area for adults and children as well as private parties and rental pavilions. The pool has a splash zone with slides and a wade pool. More information on hours and admission prices can be found on their Facebook.

, located at 415 Polk Street, offers a swim area for adults and children as well as private parties and rental pavilions. The pool has a splash zone with slides and a wade pool. More information on hours and admission prices can be found on their Facebook. Beach at Curwensville Lake, located in Curwensville Pa., offers fishing, boating, and swimming. There are no horse power regulations at the lake, so you are encouraged to bring your boat and enjoy the freshwater fish. More information on activities and rentals can be found on their Facebook.

Elk County

Clear Creek State Park Swimming Pond , located in Sigel Pa., is a 180 foot sand beach that is open from 8:00 a.m. to sunset. More information can be found here.

, located in Sigel Pa., is a 180 foot sand beach that is open from 8:00 a.m. to sunset. More information can be found here. Lyle G. Hall Community Pool , located at 120 N. Mill Avenue, is a community pool with a water slide as well as swimming ends for adults and children. More information, including admission prices, can be found on their Facebook.

, located at 120 N. Mill Avenue, is a community pool with a water slide as well as swimming ends for adults and children. More information, including admission prices, can be found on their Facebook. Bendigo State Park , located in Jones Township, offers a 100-acre area with areas for swimming and fishing. More information on history and activities can be found here.

, located in Jones Township, offers a 100-acre area with areas for swimming and fishing. More information on history and activities can be found here. Twin Lakes Recreation Area and Black Cherry Trail, located south of Kane Pa., offers swimming, hiking, fishing, and picnicking. More information on hours and an activities list can be found here.

Seven Points Beach at Raystown

Huntingdon County

Seven Points Beach at Raystown, located at Seven Points Loop in Hesston, offers a wide lake area for swimming with varying depth. Boats are also welcome at Raystown lake for tubing and fishing. Admission is free and their operating hours are dawn to dusk. More information on lodging and events can be found here.

Jefferson County

Punxsutawney Community Pool , located on Cypress Street, is a community pool with multiple slides and a wade pool. Their hours are Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 1:00 p.m.-6:00. and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 1:00 p.m.-5:00. More information on admission fees and other water activities can be found here.

, located on Cypress Street, is a community pool with multiple slides and a wade pool. Their hours are Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 1:00 p.m.-6:00. and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 1:00 p.m.-5:00. More information on admission fees and other water activities can be found here. Reynoldsville Pool, located on Deitz Street, offers a space for swimming, pavilion rentals, and swim lessons. Reynoldsville Pool also offers a membership program, however, you do not have to be part of the membership to swim. More information on the program, admission prices, and activities can be found here.

located on Deitz Street, offers a space for swimming, pavilion rentals, and swim lessons. Reynoldsville Pool also offers a membership program, however, you do not have to be part of the membership to swim. More information on the program, admission prices, and activities can be found here. Taylor Memorial Park, located at Seventh Avenue Brockway, offers swim lessons, adult swim, and pool party services. More information on their monthly schedule and admission prices can be found on their Facebook.

Somerset County