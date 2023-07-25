(WHTM) — You may have heard that ticks can carry the illness Lyme Disease and how it is really common to get the disease in Pennsylvania. But what exactly is it? And what does it do to your body if you end up getting the illness?

Lyme Disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Vector-borne illnesses are those that are caused by any other living organism, or vector. Lyme Disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia bugdorferi. The illness is transmitted by the bite of infected black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks.

The CDC estimates around 476,000 people may be infected by the disease each year. In Pennsylvania, the CDC states that Pennsylvania may see around 100,000 cases a year, which is about 1 case in every 100 people in the state. You can click here for more data regarding Lyme disease in the state

If you see a tick on you, the CDC says to use tweezers, grab the tick as close to the skin, and pull upwards with even and steady pressure. After removing, you should clean the bite area thoroughly with either rubbing alcohol or soap.

Early signs and symptoms of the disease include a bullseye shape rash where the bite took place and expands gradually over several days, reaching up to 12 inches or more across. You may also feel chills, fatigue, and muscle or joint pain.

If left untreated, the CDC says Lyme disease may cause the following:

Severe headaches and neck stiffness

Additional bullseye- shaped rashes on other areas of the body

Facial palsy (loss of muscle tone or droop on one or both sides of the face)

Arthritis with severe joint pain and swelling, particularly in the knees and other large joints.

Intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints, and bones

Heart palpitations or an irregular heart beat

Episodes of dizziness or shortness of breath

Inflammation of the brain and spinal cord

Nerve pain

Shooting pains, numbness, or tingling in the hands or feet

The CDC says that if caught early, Lyme disease is fully treatable, and that people treated with the appropriate antibiotics in the early stages recover rapidly and completely. Some antibiotics include Doxycycline, Amoxicillin, and Cefuroxime.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a deer tick and wanted to get tested for Lyme disease, The CDC suggests a two-step testing process. Both steps are required and can be done using the same blood sample. If this first step is negative, no further testing is recommended.

If the first step is positive or indeterminate (sometimes called equivocal), the second step should be performed. The overall result is positive only if both texts come back positive or equivocal.

More information on Lyme disease can be found here.