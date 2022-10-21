CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA).

At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event that highlights the 33 miles of trails that make up the five parks below:

Visitors will also be allowed to hike the trails. Parking will be available off of Beech Hill Road in Mineral Point. The round-trip distance is four miles, and the event will be held rain or shine. No motor vehicles are permitted on the trail.

The National Park Service and partner organizations will provide remarks and discuss future trail extensions.

“Trails provide visitors with a place to reflect and explore the diverse history of our National Parks,” Superintendent Stephen M. Clark said. “We are grateful for the many volunteers and partner organizations who help care for these beautiful trails.”

The National Park Service has over 22,000 employees for the 423 units of the National Park System that work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.