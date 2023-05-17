HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The cost of fishing in Pennsylvania will increase for the 2024 season after final approval from The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Board of Commissioners.

The PFBC said that fees from fishing license and permit fees account for 67% of Fish Fund revenues.

The Fish Fund ensures the PFBC can maintain and support programs designed to meet the

expectations of anglers. The increases are estimated to provide the Fish Fund with nearly $2.9 million.

Increases will go into effect for the 2024 season, which go on sale Dec. 1, 2023. These increases are listed as follows:

Category 2023 Price Increase 2024 Price Residential Annual $23.50 $2.50 $26.00 Non-resident Annual $55.00 $4.00 $59.00 Senior Resident Annual $11.25 $1.25 $12.50 Senior Resident Lifetime $75.00 $10.00 $85.00 3-Day Tourist $27.50 $2.50 $30.00 7-Day Tourist $35.00 $2.50 $37.50 1-Day Resident $11.25 $1.25 $12.50 1-Day Tourist $27.50 $2.50 $30.00 Trout Permit $10.50 $2.50 $13.00 Trout/Lake Erie Permit $16.50 $2.50 $19.00

The PFBC said that the increases are needed to deal with inflationary pressures, maintain and improve existing programs, and to address and meet anglers and boaters’ desires for:

Strategic and timely fisheries management to protect, conserve, and enhance the aquatic resources of Pennsylvania.

Critical infrastructure improvements and maintenance efforts for state fish hatcheries, hazardous dams, boat launch access areas and ramps, and other Commission-owned facilities to improve and maintain fishing opportunities.

Upgrades and replacement of equipment, vehicles, and watercraft for customer and employee safety and for sustained service delivery.

Aquatic resource field and classroom education and angler information programs.

Conservation law enforcement.

Maintain operations and offset inflationary and supply chain constraint costs.

The PFBC has the authorization to set fees and approve increases in accordance with Act 56 of 2020.

You can read more about the full proposal that was approved on May 17, 2023, by clicking here.