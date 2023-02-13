HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hunters and waterfowl organization members will have an opportunity to comment on proposed regulations and the 2023-24 waterfowl hunting seasons.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be offering a virtual briefing that will be live-streamed through the agency’s Facebook page on Thursday, March 9, at 1 p.m.

During the briefing, Game Commission Waterfowl Program Specialist Nate Huck and Wildlife Operations Division Chief Ian Gregg will discuss the upcoming waterfowl seasons and offer a question-and-answer session following a presentation.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the annual waterfowl briefing live on Facebook again this year,” Huck said. “Hosting the briefing online has allowed us to reach many more people. Those who are interested in learning more, and weighing in, on issues related to waterfowl hunting in Pennsylvania are encouraged to attend.”

The game commission has made the proposed 2023-24 migratory game bird seasons and results from a 2020 waterfowl hunter survey available on their website for attendees to read ahead of the briefing.

Anyone wanting to give comments on the proposals is asked to send an email to waterfowlcomments@pa.gov or mail a letter to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Bureau of Wildlife Management, 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110-9797. Comments will be accepted from Feb. 10 through March 19.

Are public comments are received, the game commission will prepare and present the recommended 2023-24 waterfowl and migratory bird seasons, bag limits and related criteria to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for final approval.

More information about Pennsylvania hunting and wildlife can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.