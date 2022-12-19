HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– What better way to celebrate the new year than with a hike in one of Pennsylvania’s many scenic parks and forests.
The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday they are kicking off nationwide “First Day Hike” on Jan. 1 in parks across the commonwealth.
The DCNR said that the hikes “offer families an opportunity to begin rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors.” The hikes can be up to two miles and even longer depending on the park and its terrain. Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes during the day.
There will be about 60 guided hikes hosted in 34 state parks for the new year and that includes parks in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, and Bedford counties. Below is a list of the parks that will participate:
- Black Moshannon- Centre County
- Blue Knob – Bedford County
- Caledonia
- Canoe Creek – Blair County
- Codorus
- Cook Forest
- Cowans Gap
- Delaware Canal
- French Creek
- Gifford Pinchot
- Hills Creek
- Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center
- Kings Gap Environmental Education Center
- Kinzua Bridge
- Lackawanna
- Laurel Hill – Somerset County
- Little Buffalo
- Lyman Run
- Marsh Creek State Park
- Maurice K. Goddard
- Michaux State Forest – Beaver Trail
- Moraine
- Nescopeck
- Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center
- Parker Dam – Clearfield County
- Pine Grove Furnace
- Presque Isle
- Prince Gallitzin – Cambria County
- Raccoon Creek
- RB Winter
- Ridley Creek
- Sinnemahoning – Cameron County
- Susquehanna Riverlands
- Tiadaghton State Forest – Pine Creek Rail Trail
- Warriors Path State Park – Bedford County
- White Clay Creek Preserve
- William Penn State Forest – Buck Hollow Tract
“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we hopeful will continue throughout the year,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons. I encourage Pennsylvanians, and those visiting for the holidays, to consider taking a hike and to make the time to connect with park staff and like-minded outdoors enthusiasts. Now is the perfect time to begin building meaningful bond with our public lands.”
The National Association of State Park Directors organizes the hikes to promote healthy lifestyles and to promote park activities for the year. Since 2012 the United States has participated in First Day Hikes.
“Whether you’re staying close to home or traveling, join us at one of Pennsylvania’s state parks on New Year’s Day,” Dunn said. Dunn noted that she will visit Pine Grove Furnace State Park for First Day Hikes.
More information about First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day can be found online at the DCNR calendar website.