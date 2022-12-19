HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– What better way to celebrate the new year than with a hike in one of Pennsylvania’s many scenic parks and forests.

The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday they are kicking off nationwide “First Day Hike” on Jan. 1 in parks across the commonwealth.

The DCNR said that the hikes “offer families an opportunity to begin rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors.” The hikes can be up to two miles and even longer depending on the park and its terrain. Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes during the day.

There will be about 60 guided hikes hosted in 34 state parks for the new year and that includes parks in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, and Bedford counties. Below is a list of the parks that will participate:

Black Moshannon- Centre County

Blue Knob – Bedford County

Caledonia

Canoe Creek – Blair County

Codorus

Cook Forest

Cowans Gap

Delaware Canal

French Creek

Gifford Pinchot

Hills Creek

Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Kinzua Bridge

Lackawanna

Laurel Hill – Somerset County

Little Buffalo

Lyman Run

Marsh Creek State Park

Maurice K. Goddard

Michaux State Forest – Beaver Trail

Moraine

Nescopeck

Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

Parker Dam – Clearfield County

Pine Grove Furnace

Presque Isle

Prince Gallitzin – Cambria County

Raccoon Creek

RB Winter

Ridley Creek

Sinnemahoning – Cameron County

Susquehanna Riverlands

Tiadaghton State Forest – Pine Creek Rail Trail

Warriors Path State Park – Bedford County

White Clay Creek Preserve

William Penn State Forest – Buck Hollow Tract

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we hopeful will continue throughout the year,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons. I encourage Pennsylvanians, and those visiting for the holidays, to consider taking a hike and to make the time to connect with park staff and like-minded outdoors enthusiasts. Now is the perfect time to begin building meaningful bond with our public lands.”

The National Association of State Park Directors organizes the hikes to promote healthy lifestyles and to promote park activities for the year. Since 2012 the United States has participated in First Day Hikes.

“Whether you’re staying close to home or traveling, join us at one of Pennsylvania’s state parks on New Year’s Day,” Dunn said. Dunn noted that she will visit Pine Grove Furnace State Park for First Day Hikes.

More information about First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day can be found online at the DCNR calendar website.