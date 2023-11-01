HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Boaters, anglers and hunters in Pennsylvania are now required to wear life jackets if they plan on going out on the water as colder weather rolls in.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) said the requirement begins on Nov. 1 and lasts until April 30. Boaters must wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket on boats less than 16 feet in length. This includes any kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

Those who go ice fishing are also recommended to wear a life jacket in case of a fall through the ice. Here are some cold water survival safety tips boaters and anglers should follow:

Always wear a life jacket, even when not required.

Never boat alone.

Leave a float plan with family or friends to indicate where your boating trip will begin and end, and when you expect to return.

Become familiar with the waters you plan to boat in advance of your trip.

Bring a fully charged cell phone with you and store it in a waterproof container.

Wear clothing that insulates when wet, such as fleece, polypropylene, or other synthetics

If you are about to fall into cold water, cover your mouth and nose with your hands to prevent inhaling water.

If your boat capsizes, stay with the boat, and if possible and get back into or climb on top of the boat.

While in cold water, do not remove your clothing.

If you cannot get out of the water and you are wearing a lifejacket, get into the Heat Escape Lessening Posture (HELP), bringing your knees to your chest and holding them close to the body.

Once out of the water, remove wet clothes and warm up as soon as possible.

If you have been exposed to cold water, act on the side of caution, and seek medical attention when necessary.

“Outdoor opportunities are still plentiful during the fall and winter seasons, and many people are still enjoying the water, whether paddling, fishing, waterfowl hunting, or taking a scenic foliage tour,” PFBC Boating and Watercraft Safety Manager Ryan Walt said. “Boaters should be aware that water temperatures begin to drop rapidly at this time of year, and even on sunny days when air temperatures are comfortable and warm, the water is already cold enough to cause cold water shock, hypothermia, and put your life at risk. A life jacket can keep your head above water until help arrives.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to Pennsylvania boating accident reports, nearly 80% of all boating deaths occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets. The mandatory life jacket wear law was enacted in 2012 and since the PFBC has seen a significant drop in the percentage of boating incidents and deaths.

More information about boating safety can be found on the PFBC website.