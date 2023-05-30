HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Animals are out and about now that the weather is warm, and Pennsylvania officials want to remind residents that if they spot any young wildlife to not touch them.

Pennsylvanians are urged to leave young wildlife alone and not remove them from their natural setting, according to a news release by the state’s game commission. It’s possible that you may find a fawn in your garden and even if it may seem abandoned, it is not and you should leave it alone. The mother is likely watching it from somewhere else.

“Well-intentioned people might step in to help a young animal that appears to be alone, not realizing its mother is nearby and it’s not in need of help,” the Game Commission’s wildlife management director Matthew Schnupp said. “That’s one reason why leaving young wildlife undisturbed in the wild typically is the best solution when encountering young wild animals.

Adult animals are likely to leave their young ones behind to go looking for food but will return, the release reads. Wildlife will also use the “hider strategy,” where young animals will stay still and try to “hide” in cover while the adults will try to draw predators away.

Human contact can be harmful to wild animals because they can lose their fear of people, making it almost impossible for them to live in the wild again. Wildlife that becomes habituated to people can also pose a public-safety risk, the release reads.

Taking or possessing wildlife is illegal in Pennsylvania, violators are subject to a fine of up to $1,500 per animal.