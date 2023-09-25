WELLSBORO, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania has been named one of the best towns in the U.S. for fall foliage.

Wellsboro, located in the Potter-Tioga region, has been named the 9th best fall town in the U.S. for foliage by Country Living on a list of 55 cities and towns .

The magazine specifically praises the nearby Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania as “an absolute must-see when covered in beautiful foliage.” The Potter-Tioga region was named the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania earlier this year by the New World Report.

Milford, Pennsylvania in the Pocono Mountains ranked 28th on the magazine’s list.