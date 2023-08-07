PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Hunters can now go through Pennsylvania’s Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) and get permits to harvest antlerless deer on specific properties.

Pennsylvania’s Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) is available on some state game lands for the first time in the 2023-24 hunting seasons. Hunters will get a permit to harvest one per tag on the property for which the permit was issued.

DMAP permits for the 2023-24 deer seasons go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. Previously DMAP was only offered on public lands to help landowners achieve and limit the spread of chronic wasting disease.

DMAP permits cost $10.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $35.97 for non-residents. They can be purchased from any license-issuing agent or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. Hunters must identify the DMAP unit number when purchasing a permit.

Forest management conducted on state game lands is intended to create the best variety of habitat for wildlife, a desirable distribution of tree age classes, including early successional forest. But, Game Commission Forestry Division Chief Paul Weiss said, over browsing caused by deer is limiting the success of those efforts.

“We cannot successfully re-establish new age classes and get them through to maturity if we cannot get the seedlings beyond deer browse height,” Weiss said.

He pointed to State Game Lands 100 in Centre and Clearfield counties as an example of what’s going on. It was hit hard by spongy moths between 2006 and 2009, so the Game Commission did salvage harvests, treated the area with herbicides twice and conducted prescribed fires on about 2,000 acres. A new forest should be growing in that area, but according to Weiss it’s not.

“If you stand up there and spin in a circle, as far as you can see, there’s no vegetation taller than the height of the ferns,” Weiss said.

Dig beneath the ferns and you can find knee-high red maples as big around as your thumb, he noted. But they can get no taller before deer browse them back. If that continues, that would-be forest – and others like it elsewhere – “have no future,” Weiss added.

Full list of game lands that will be offering DMAP this hunting season:

Northwest Region

SGL 24 – Forest/Clarion

SGL 29 – Warren

SGL 54 – Jefferson

SGL 74 – Clarion/Jefferson

SGL 86 – Warren

SGL 143 – Warren

SGL 283 – Clarion/Jefferson

Northcentral Region

SGL 30 – McKean

SGL 34 – Clearfield/Elk

SGL 37 – Tioga

SGL 75 – Lycoming

SGL 78 – Clearfield

SGL 90 – Clearfield

SGL 94 – Clearfield

SGL 100 – Centre/Clearfield

Northeast Region

SGL 12 – Bradford

SGL 13 – Sullivan (part)

SGL 36 – Bradford

SGL 57 – Wyoming (part)

SGL 66 – Sullivan/Wyoming

SGL 123 – Bradford

SGL 206 – Luzerne

SGL 219 – Bradford

SGL 289 – Bradford

Hunters can purchase up to two DMAP permits per state game lands DMAP unit. The same limit applies to DMAP units on other public properties. For private properties where DMAP is used, landowners might provide coupons hunters must obtain before buying a DMAP permit. On those properties, hunters can purchase up to four permits.