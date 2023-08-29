CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rock Run Recreation Area is set to get $677,000 from grant funding to help rehab trails in Cambria and Clearfield counties.

The money, a total of $677,200, comes from grant funding through the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources (DCNR) as part of a $1.4 million in funds for ATV and snowmobile facilities and trails in the Commonwealth.

Rock Run Recreation is looking to rehabilitate roughly 30.5 miles of the 140-mile ATV trail system in Cambria and Clearfield counties (both in Chest Township).

“Thousands of avid ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts recreate in Pennsylvania annually and DCNR supports projects that improve upon and expand these types of motorized recreation opportunities across the Commonwealth,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

The other projects across the state that were awarded funding are below.

Central Mountains ATV Association, Inc., $320,000 to design for the development of approximately 6 miles of the Whiskey Springs to Bloody Skillet ATV Connector Trail in South Renovo Borough, Clinton County.

Tri-County Snowblazers, Inc., $115,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 90 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Warren and Crawford counties.

McKean Area Snowmobile Club, Inc., $11,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 162 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.

Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc., $24,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie County.

Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $58,600 to construct an equipment storage building at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.

Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $82,100 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 400 miles of ATV trails at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.

Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $31,000 to rehabilitate approximately 5 miles of the 400-mile ATV trail system and storm-water management measures at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.

Marianna Borough, $37,500 to prepare a trail study to explore the feasibility of an ATV trail system in Marianna Borough, Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association, $41,000 to coordinate and fund the 2024 Snowmobile Mini-Grant Program.

The fall ATV and Snowmobile grant round opened on August 1 and closes on September 29.

Grants are open to municipalities, non-profit and for-profit organizations.