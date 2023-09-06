ALTOONA, Pa. — The Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission (SAP&DC) is asking businesses to take part in a survey to help identify the impact of the outdoor recreation industry.

The SAP&DC announced on Wednesday that they are looking to identify strategies to help grow our region’s year-round outdoor recreation economy and want to hear from local businesses.

Owners and managers in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties who identify as being part of this commercial enterprise to take a brief survey. The survey is anonymous and will take approximately 5-7 minutes to complete.

They are hoping the information collected as part of this survey will help them to learn more about the connection and impact between businesses and outdoor recreation.