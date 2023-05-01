HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Volunteers are needed to help keep Raystown Lake, the largest lake that is entirely in Pennsylvania, clean.

During Lake Cleanup Day for Raystown Lake on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will be getting rid of waste along the shoreline around Tatman Run.

“Lake Cleanup Day is a simple and effective opportunity for families, civic groups, scouts, students and individuals to volunteer and show support for their community and Raystown Lake,” Raystown Lake project manager Jude Harrington said in a news release.

Photos of past clean-up events at Raystown Lake, via U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Around 2,000 pounds of trash is cleaned up from the lake each year, but in 2022, the event was canceled due to flooding.

Gloves and bags will be given to volunteers, but they are encouraged to dress for working outside and to bring their own reusable bag and a reusable water bottle to keep plastic use at the event to a minimum. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to volunteers.

To register for the trash clean-up event at Raystown Lake contact park ranger Jenna Conner at (814)-658-6811 or by emailing jenna.m.conner@usace.army.mil.

Over 8,000 surface acres of water make up the lake which is surrounded by 21,000 acres of forested mountain slopes.