BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As winter season approaches, you probably don’t expect to see a bear showing up at your house — but one Hollidaysburg family got just that.

The Bracken Family caught a black bear on their security camera moseying around their front porch as snow started to cover the area.

Bears are typically dormant and hibernating in their dens in the winter months. The Pennsylvania Game Commission said that a hibernating bear’s heart rate and breathing slow down and the body temperature drops slightly.

A hibernating bear typically relies on stored body fat to make it through the winter — however, they might emerge from those dens if disturbed.