(WTAJ) — State police and local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to crack down on underage drinking and other alcohol-related crimes around college campuses in several counties across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced the initiative before the fall semester which will target colleges, universities and surrounding areas in Armstrong, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana and Jefferson counties.

The Bureau said it will offer educational and enforcement assistance to college campus administrators and enforcement authorities to help them reduce underage drinking and prevent alcohol-related problems.

Officers will also meet with liquor licensees in college and university areas to stress the important role they play in preventing the sale of alcohol to minors as well as other alcohol violations. In addition, the Bureau will actively investigate cases involving fake IDs.

According to state police, anyone under the age of 21 who is found with alcohol or who is consuming alcohol will be given a fine. A first-time conviction involves a fine of up to $500 and/or 90 days in prison. The fine increases to $1,000 for repeat convictions. ARD or any pre-adjudication program is equal to a conviction.

Anyone who is caught furnishing alcohol to minors, including parents, will be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor, according to state police. The first offense includes a fine of up to $1,000 per juvenile and/or up to a year in prison. The fine increases to $2,500 for a second or repeat offense.

The Bureau is asking anyone who sees underage drinking, establishments serving minors, parties or events involving underage drinking or individuals who are known to purchase alcohol for minors to report it by calling 1-888-863-3721.