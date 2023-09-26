(WTAJ) — Operation Diaper Delivery is an initiative providing free diapers to parents in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

Here’s how

As a result of a diaper drive by the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, diaper banks all over the two counties have popped up, ready to help.

On the last Tuesday of each month, parents can stop at any of the diaper bank distribution locations and receive a pack of 25 diapers. These banks are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Distribution points are located by school district in each county.

This service is meant to help fill the financial burden families face monthly. Distribution sites are not collecting diapers at this time, but anyone who would like to donate can call the United Way at 814-535-2563, or email admin@uwlaurel.org for information.