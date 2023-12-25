Editor’s note: In error, it was previously reported that this event was open to the public, however, it is only open to the Centre County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Alumni Association will be hosting a watch party for the Centre County Chapter as Penn State takes on Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The event is free to attend for chapter members, but space is limited. The association is asking those interested to register online before the event.

The Centre County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association will be gathering at the 19th Hole Bar and Grill at Penn State’s Golf Course on West College Ave. There will also be Penn State swag and food and drink for purchase. This event kicks off approximately 30 minutes before the game on Saturday, Dec. 30.