UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A well-known Penn State student-run newspaper is set to experience a major funding cut in the coming years.

Leaders at the Daily Collegian said the paper will lose all funding from Penn State’s General Fund by the 2024-2025 fiscal year. For the upcoming school year, the funding will be cut by over 50%, said Wayne Lowman, General Manager for the paper.

“We were able to perform at a level last year, when we knew this was coming down the pipe, we put in some contingency plans and made some operational changes that allow us to operate this year with out any problems,” Lowman said. “We’re at a little bit of a deficit in the budget for this year. We’re hoping to make that up with some other revenue opportunities.”

The Daily Collegian received $475,000 from the university’s General Fund. Lowman said the funding is put toward travel expenses, student operational costs and grants for student reporters.

“Right now this is the only funding from the university that we have,” Lowman said. “There are some plans for other programs going forward but they haven’t been finalized. We’re hoping we’ll be part of that funding.”

Lowman said in March, the Collegian wrote a letter of appeal to the university, receiving notice that the letter had been received, but nothing after.

In a statement to WTAJ, Penn State University Assistant Vice President of Media & Executive Communications Lisa Powers said the University has been in talks since the fall 2022 with multiple student media outlets, including the Daily Collegian, about the creation of a ‘news consortium.’ She said that would provide funding for all student media outlets.

“Other universities have adopted a ‘collective’ of student media organizations that receives funding,” Powers said in the statement. “That is the model we think will allow the Daily Collegian to continue to operate outside the University, but also will provide a mechanism for the Collegian to receive funding and work collaboratively with other student media organizations.”

Editor-in-chief Nick Stonesifer previously said that when Penn State initially announced it was making funding cuts, no unit would receive cuts of more than 4% each year leading up to 2025.

“Right away when you hear about them it’s a little daunting,” Stonesifer said. “Those are big numbers and a lot of money to be thinking about just as a student but I put it into perspective that people care about this paper a lot.”

Up to 160 students join the Collegian staff each year, Stonesifer said, with the University often mentioning the paper on tours.

“We as students, we really believe in what we do,” Stonesifer said. “People work day in and day out to really bring the best product to that area. It really is a life-changing experience.”

Stonesifer said going forward, the newsroom is going to be prioritizing sustainability.

“It’s not something that we are going to shy away from,” Stonesifer said. “Tough questions, tough situations are something that journalists deal with all the time so, what’s different about this?”