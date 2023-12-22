UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The winterization of Beaver Stadium is under way and Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft said the first part of the renovations to the stadium will begin in March. Kraft met with the media on Wednesday and referred to the renovations as trying to build a village.

He expressed his desire to utilize Beaver Stadium as often as they can and one idea that was bringing an NHL Winter Classic game, which Kraft seemed very fired up about bringing hockey games to Happy Valley.

“We have to use this building more. I would sign up right here for a hockey game in this building. You know, today, like everything else, just takes a lot of moving parts,” said Kraft. “And working with the NHL. But I think there’s a great opportunity to do that. Yes. And we’re open. They know we’re open to it. But we’ve got to continue to to use this building to generate revenue.”

If Penn State hosts a Winter Classic, they will be the third college to host an outdoor hockey game joining Notre Dame and Michigan.