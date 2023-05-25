BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bridge work in Bedford County will soon be underway and drivers are being reminded of upcoming detours.

Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, will begin work Thursday, June 1 to reinforce a bridge abutment on Route 3001 (Cooks Mill Road). An 11.3-mile detour will be placed that will route traffic from Route 3001 (Cooks Mill Road) to Route 96 (Hyndman Road) back to Route 3001 (Cooks Mill Road).

The detour will only be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected to be in place for two weeks. The concrete underpinning being added to the bridge abutment is part of a larger project to remove storm debris from Hurricane Ida left in waterways and around bridge structures in Bedford, Cambria and Huntingdon County.

All work on this approximately $396,336 project is expected to be completed by mid-July 2023 and is weather dependent.