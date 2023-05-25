ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The bridge that carries Route 4015 (Wopsononock Avenue) over Spring Run in Altoona will soon be under construction.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Wen-Brooke Contracting, of Three Springs, will begin work Thursday, June 1 to replace the bridge.

On Thursday, a detour will be placed for traffic on Route 4015 (Wopsononock Avenue) that will follow Ponderosa Drive to North 4th Avenue to East Chestnut Avenue to Juniata Gap Road and back to Route 4015 (Wopsononock Avenue).

Work on this project will consist of the removal and replacement of the single-span bridge over Spring Run. Bridge demolition and water line relocation will happen first, followed by the construction of a new box culvert.

Once the structure is complete, the contractor will finish the project with roadway approach paving.

The six-mile detour is expected to be lifted and overall work complete by September 20.

The $2,235,297 project is weather dependent and is the second of two structures being replaced under one contract. The first structure on Ponderosa Drive was replaced during the 2022 construction season.