HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Applications are now being accepted until November for transportation improvement projects to get funding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

According to a press release, under the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF), municipalities, council of governments, business/non-profit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports, airport authorities, and ports and rail entities can apply for funding.

The MTF controls funding for ports and rail freight, increases aviation investments, establishes dedicated funding for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and allows targeted funding for priority investments in any mode.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In order to receive the funds, the projects must show that they coordinate local land use with transportation assets to enhance existing communities; improve streetscape, lighting, sidewalk facilities, and pedestrian safety; improve connectivity or utilization of existing transportation assets; or advance transit-oriented-development. Selected projects will be based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, MTF funded $47.8 million for 56 projects throughout 28 counties, including some from the local region such as;

Centre County – Safety improvements to Curtin Hollow Road in Boggs Township.

– Safety improvements to Curtin Hollow Road in Boggs Township. Blair County– Completion of public safety and connectivity improvements at the Altoona Transportation Center.

PennDOT said they expect to announce the recipients along with the funding sometime next year.