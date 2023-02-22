STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork will resume on Atherton Street in State College starting Monday.

With the three-year project returning, drivers should expect delays. The work zone will stretch from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Below are plans drivers should be aware of over the next few weeks.

Monday, February 27 through Thursday, March 2, crews will be saw-cutting on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both the eastbound and westbound directions and signals will be in flash mode with flaggers controlling flow of traffic at the intersections when needed. Traffic on College Avenue approaching Atherton Street will also experience some delays.

This work is in preparation of waterline installation work slated to begin as early as Tuesday, March 7. Waterline work will require a 60-hour detour on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue.

The project consists of roadway reconstruction drainage improvements –including pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

The $30.7 million job is being completed by HRI, Inc. of State College. The project began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in fall of 2024.