SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge on Route 4001 (Bakersville Edie Road).

The bridge between T-397 (Shaffer Run Road) and T-583 (Duck Pond Road) in Jefferson Township, Somerset County was closed by it was reopened on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The bridge was closed on August 15, 2023, to allow for steel beam end repairs to be completed. The reopening of the bridge ended the detour that directed traffic to Route 4005 (Coxes Creek Road) and Route 31.