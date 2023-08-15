BLAIR/CENTRE COUNTIES, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Central Pennsylvania counties will receive grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as part of the Green Light-Go program.

Governor Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that nearly $36 million in grants were being dispersed across the state for improved traffic safety. This includes Blair and Centre Counties, which will receive a combined total of $1,594,108.18.

In Blair County, the City of Altoona will receive $695,787.30 for signal modifications to support the conversion of 25 Street from one-way to two-way on the western side of Union Avenue and the 7th Street Intersection. Logan Township is also receiving $707,440.88 for updated signal equipment along Logan Boulevard/ Penn Street (Route 36) from Altoona to Hollidaysburg.

Over in Centre County, College Township will receive $190,880 to enhance the vehicle detection system along Benner Pike (Route 150).

“Proactive, strategic investments that strengthen Centre County’s traffic safety is a good government initiative that appeals to everyone,” State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) said.

The Green Light-Go program has been in place since 2013 as a mechanism to enhance traffic safety across the state. The grants are provided as reimbursements to municipalities to improve the efficiency and operation of traffic signals. The grants can be used for a wide range of traffic improvements.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It is vital we continue exploring every available avenue that promulgates this underlying objective. I applaud this funding and look forward to seeing this envisioned project become a reality,” Conklin added.