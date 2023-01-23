BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure, Thursday, January 26, on Route 3013 (Valley Road) near the intersection with Wertz Road in Colerain Township.

This restriction is being placed for a beam to be installed at the bridge abutment. The roadway will remain closed for a few weeks while the repairs can be made. This work is weather dependent.

Traffic will be detoured using T-364 (Centennial Road) and T-357 (Harietta Lane).