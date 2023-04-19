HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bridge painting work is set to start next week in Mount Union and this may affect your travel routes.

Work will start Monday, April 24 on Route 3017 (Country Club Road). The bridge spans Route 522 and the Juniata River at the Huntingdon/Mifflin County Line. The 508-foot bridge carries more than 900 vehicles each day and was constructed in 1971.

To enhance safety and provide room for the painting work, the northbound lane of the bridge will be closed starting on Monday. Temporary traffic signals will be used to enforce an alternating traffic pattern across the bridge.

Legend Painting, Inc. of Campbell, Ohio is the contractor on this $700,000 project. PennDOT anticipates completion by the end of August, with all work being weather dependent.