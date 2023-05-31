BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that work for a multi-bridge project started on May 30.

Work along Route 2002 (Miller Run Road) is part of a multi-bridge preservation contract that will upgrade and repair several structures in Broad Top, Cumberland Valley, and Southampton Townships, Bedford County. George S. Hann & Son, of Fort Littleton is the company completing the work.

Guide rail removal and temporary road widening on Route 2002 (Miller Run Road) will continue through Friday, June 2. On Thursday, June 1, the contractor will place temporary traffic signals on blinking mode, to acclimate the travelling public to the new traffic patterns.

On Thursday, June 8, a barrier will be placed, the signals will be activated, and traffic will be reduced to one lane. Drivers should anticipate minor delays, are advised to use caution, and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

The bridge carrying Route 2002 (Miller Run Road) over Wilson Run will receive a new Latex Concrete deck-wearing surface, its existing steel superstructure painted with minor roadway paving, new pavement markings and guide rail upgrades.

This overall project also includes preservation work on the bridge that carries Route 915 (Front Street) over Yellow Creek in Broad Top Township. It will have its pedestrian rail removed and replaced, which is expected to take five to 10 business days.

The bridge on U.S. Route 220 over Evitts Creek in Cumberland Valley Township, will have a new Latex Concrete deck wearing surface, minor roadway paving work, new pavement markings and guide rail upgrades.

All work on this $1,370,000 project is expected to be completed by late October 2023 and is weather dependent