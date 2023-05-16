ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge along Route 153 in Elk County is scheduled to be replaced after it was found to be in poor condition.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the bridge that spans Toby Creek in Horton Township will be replaced to improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.”

On Thursday, May 18, traffic on the bridge will be moved onto a temporary roadway and flaggers will provide traffic control. Once the temporary roadway opens for traffic, work to remove the old bridge will begin.

The bridge on Route 153 is about 500 feet South of the intersection with Route 219 and carries an average of 2,467 vehicles per day. Contractor Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion will be working on the $2.5 million replacement project and expects work to be completed by late October.

The project includes the construction of a new bridge, concrete repairs, approach paving, drainage improvements, pavement markings and other related items. All work on the project will depend on the weather.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the bridge replacement project can be found on PennDOT’s website.