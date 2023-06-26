CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge replacement project that is slated to begin in July will be creating a 17 mile detour that drivers and commercial vehicles will be required to follow.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the $1.2 million bridge replacement project in Gulich Township has a start date of Monday, July 10. The bridge spans Little Muddy Run along Route 729 near Janesville.

PennDOT says the replaced bridge will improve its condition rating from “poor” to “good.” The contractor Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion will implement the detour using Route 53, Route 253 and Route 453. PennDOT anticipates the detour being in place until mid-October.

Work on the project includes removing the stone masonry arch, replacing it with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert, drainage improvements, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

All work on the project is weather dependent.