CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield County drivers should be aware of a traffic pattern change that is set for this week.

PennDOT announced that a replacement project on a bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near Troutville will affect daily commutes. Starting Thursday, April 20, drivers will move past the work zone using a temporary roadway.

Temporary stop and yield signs will be in place, and traffic will alternate across the temporary road for the duration of the project.

Drivers should expect delays on Thursday while they transition to the temporary road. Rumble strips and advance signage will be used to alert drivers to the new pattern.

The current structure is 17ft long and carries almost 1,2000 vehicles daily. Project work started in mid-February with clearing and grubbing. Work to build the temporary road started early this month.

Overall work includes demolition of the existing arch culvert, construction of its replacement precast reinforced concrete box culvert, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, and approach paving. The bridge’s rating stands at “poor” and this project is set to help the bridge achieve a “good” rating.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $1.7 million project. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November, with all work weather and schedule dependent.