CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that it reopened a bridge spanning Chest Creek along Route 3014 (Five Point Road) in Chest Township.

PennDOT closed the bridge for repairs to its steel beams on Monday, December 11, which improved its overall condition rating from poor to good.

PennDOT added that the detour that was implemented to complete the work has also been lifted.