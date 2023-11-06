CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the “Golden Rod” bridge in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, will close for a short time for a project.

The bridge spans Clearfield Creek along Route 322 and will be close from 7 a.m. Friday, November 10, and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, November 13. This closure allows the contractor to apply a modified concrete-wearing surface, and the overall project will improve the structure’s condition rating from “fair” to “good” while improving the ride quality for traffic crossing the bridge.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will follow a detour utilizing Route 879, Interstate 80, and Route 970. PennDOT acknowledges the inconvenience this closure causes the community and thanks everyone for their continued patience. PennDOT anticipates reopening both lanes to traffic before Thanksgiving, but all work is weather-dependent.

Crews will return during the 2024 construction season to complete barrier repairs, final paving and line painting. Traffic control for this work will consist of daylight lane closures.

Overall work on the bridge includes repairs to the structural steel, bridge railing, and barrier, work to the strip seals, and applying the latex-modified wearing surface. Additional work includes approach paving, curb replacements, drainage improvements, and guide rail installation. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.2 million project.