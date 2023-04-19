CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a Clearfield County bridge repair project will get underway on Monday, April 24.

The bridge spans Chest Creek on Route 3014 (Five Points Road) in Burnside Township, just off Route 36. Starting Monday, that section of Route 3014 will be closed and a detour will be in place. Drivers will use Route 36, Route 3006 (Bridge Street/Westover Road), and Route 3001 (Ridge Road).

The closure and detour are expected to be in place through May 12. Work being done this spring is phase one of a two-phase project, with Clearfield County PennDOT maintenance performing all work.

PennDOT expects to return to this bridge for further repairs later this year. PennDOT will issue an update prior to crews returning to the bridge.

Work includes abutment repairs, beam ends and repairs to the guide rail and posts around all corners.

Repair work will keep the bridge in usable condition. Originally built in 1886, the bridge is 88 feet long and carries an average of 152 vehicles daily.