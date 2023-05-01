CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a project on Route 253 (Executive Drive) in Cambria County will begin on Tuesday.

Two box culverts over Curtis Run and Muddy Run along Route 253 (Executive Drive) in East Glasgow, Reade Township will begin being replaced on Tuesday, May 2.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday, May 2, using daylight flaggers, then a 21.5-mile detour will start on Tuesday, May 9. The detour will move northbound traffic from Route 253 onto Route 865 (Utahville Road) to Route 53 (Dorsey Avenue/Glenhope Boulevard) to Route 729 (Tyrone Turnpike Highway/Veterans Street) to Route 453 (Janesville Road).

Southbound traffic will detour using the same roadways in reverse order. This detour is expected to be in effect for 14 days until May 22. Work will continue under daylight flagging operations once the detour is lifted.

This traffic pattern will remain in effect until the completion of the entire project. Minor delays are anticipated while flagging operations are being used. Drivers are reminded to slow down, use caution, and watch for personnel and equipment while in all work zones.

The overall project calls for the replacement of the two bridges, removal of roadway grading, approach paving and guide rail improvements.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The $2,100,000 project is not weather dependent and is expected to be completed by the beginning of June. It is being completed by Charles J. Merlo, Inc., of Mineral Point.