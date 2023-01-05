CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected mid-to-late January on Route 255, north of the Treasure Lake Gate in Clearfield County.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18 and running through Friday, Jan. 27, crews will be taking core borings on Route 255 near Hungry Hollow Road. The core boring work is being done in relation to a future bridge replacement project on Route 255.

All work is weather and schedule dependent.

To perform the work, an alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by flaggers in the roadway. Drivers should anticipate short travel delays as this work takes place during daylight hours.