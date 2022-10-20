CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a week-long closure which will bring detours to Route 3021 (Henrys Road).

The roadwork will begin on Monday, Oct. 31st along Henrys Road in Jordan Township, Clearfield County. PennDOT crews will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/trimming between Route 729 and Route 53 in Irvona.

Because of this, Henrys Road will be closed, with traffic following a detour by using routes 3021, 53 and 729. Work will be daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be weather dependent.

During the project, PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution while traveling through work zones, follow detour signs and obey all posted speed limits and make sure to buckle up.