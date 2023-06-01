CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new part of a project to rehabilitate several interchanges along U.S. Route 22 will begin Monday, June 5.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, PA, will begin work on Monday in Cambria, Munster, Cresson, and Allegheny townships in Cambria County.

The contractor will close the U.S. Route 22 eastbound off ramp and the westbound on ramp at the Munster Exit. Eastbound traffic to Munster will be detoured to the Route 53 Cresson Exit and use Route 53 to access U.S. Route 22 westbound to return to the Munster Exit.

Westbound traffic will follow Route 164 to the eastbound Munster exit to access the U.S. Route 22 ramp. Drivers will take this ramp to the Route 53 Cresson exit to return to the Munster Exit. The seven-mile detour is expected to be in place for one week, until June 12.

Work to be performed at this time will include patching, slab stabilization, line painting, and cleaning and sealing of roadway joints. Drivers are advised to use caution, avoid all distractions, and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

This multi-year, $6,500,000 million project that began in 2022 is expected to be completed by July 2023.