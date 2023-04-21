BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work on the bridge that carries Route 4034 over Interstate 99 will begin on Monday.

The bridge rehabilitation project will start on Monday, April 24 in King Township. Northbound traffic on I-99 exiting Imler (exit 10) will be detoured. The detour will follow I-99 to Exit 15 (Claysburg) to I-99 southbound back to Exit 10 (Imler) at Sarah Furnace Road.

Northbound I-99 traffic entering at Exit 10 (Imler) will reroute onto Business Route 220 (Route 4009 & Route 3013) to Exit 15 (Claysburg).

Southbound traffic will remain unaffected. This detour will be in effect until the end of June 2023.

During this period, the contractor will remove existing joints at the abutments and install new expansion dams, place the latex-modified concrete overlay on the bridge deck, and repair far abutment substructure concrete and pave approaches.

Additional work to take place includes guide rail replacement, superstructure painting and placement of protective coating on the abutments. After deck replacement and approach paving is completed, north and southbound traffic on I-99 will be restricted to one lane while the steel structure is painted.

These restrictions should last no more than 47 days. The $1,580,000 project is not weather dependent and is expected to be completed by the end of September 2023. Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will be completing it.

This project also includes work on Route 1004 (Ashcom Bridge) that is expected to start once the work on Route 4034 is completed. The work here involves placement of high-density polyurethane grout below new precast approach slabs, approach paving and installation of new foundation drains. Traffic for this portion of the project will be under daylight traffic control.