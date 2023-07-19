ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an upcoming project that will cause a daytime closure and detour.

A pipe replacement project along Route 948 (Montmorenci Road) in Elk County will begin on August 1 and it will impact traffic. The detour will be in place from August 1-2, weather dependent, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The detour will use Route 219 (Buffalo-Pittsburgh Highway), Route 4007 (Silver Creek Road), and Route 4003 (Long Level Road).

Flaggers will be at the intersection of Route 948 and Long Level Road to direct traffic around a sharp turn. The detour will be lifted each night, once pipe work is complete for the day.

A crew from Elk County PennDOT Maintenance will perform this work. They will be replacing a large pipe across the road that has deteriorated.